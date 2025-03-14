Hamas Agrees to Release One American-Israeli Hostage, Four Bodies Amid Ceasefire Talks

Hamas announced on Friday its decision to accept a mediator's proposal to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual nationals who died in captivity.

This development comes as ongoing negotiations continue in Qatar to potentially extend the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

The United States, under the direction of negotiation envoy Steve Witkoff, has been proactively involved in discussions aimed at developing a framework for expanded hostage-prisoner exchanges, indicating a notable shift from longstanding US policy.

The surprise announcement by the White House of direct contact between US officials and Hamas has sparked reactions from various stakeholders.

Hamas official Husam Badran reiterated the group's intention to uphold the ceasefire, warning against any Israeli actions that could undermine the talks.

The ceasefire has led to the return of hostages and the exchange of prisoners, while the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire.

Israel is pressing for the release of more hostages as negotiations proceed toward the potential second phase.

