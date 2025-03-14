Left Menu

Somaliland Denies U.S. and Israeli Proposal for Gaza Resettlement

Somaliland's foreign minister refuted claims of receiving resettlement proposals from the U.S. or Israel for Palestinians from Gaza. The reports came amidst discussions with Sudan and Somalia, both of which denied involvement. A $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza was instead adopted by Arab leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:36 IST
The foreign minister of Somaliland, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, announced on Friday that the region has not received any proposals from the United States or Israel to resettle Palestinians leaving the Gaza Strip. The comments contradicted reports suggesting involvement in such discussions.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. and Israeli officials purportedly contacted Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland for potential resettlement opportunities. Responses from Sudan and Somalia affirmed no reception or acceptance of these proposals. The U.S. and Israeli governments have not commented further.

The developments come as Arab leaders embraced a $53 billion Egyptian plan for Gaza's reconstruction, which aims to retain Palestinians in their homeland, starkly opposing suggestions of relocation as part of a broader geopolitical strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

