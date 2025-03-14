Left Menu

Somalia and Somaliland Stand Firm Against Gaza Resettlement Proposals

Foreign ministers of Somalia and Somaliland have declared receiving no U.S. or Israeli proposals for resettling Palestinians from Gaza, firmly rejecting any potential plans. Arab leaders favor a $53 billion Gaza reconstruction initiative to avert displacement, opposing U.S. President Trump's relocation vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The foreign ministers of Somalia and its self-declared independent region, Somaliland, confirmed on Friday that neither has received proposals from the United States or Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza on their territories. Both nations stand firmly against such proposals, with Somalia categorically rejecting any initiatives that undermine Palestinian rights.

Reports from the Associated Press indicated that U.S. and Israeli officials approached Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland regarding the potential relocation of Palestinians. However, Somalia and Somaliland officials denied any contact, while Sudan confirmed it would not entertain such a proposal.

The move comes amidst broader conversations about Gaza's future, with Arab leaders endorsing a $53 billion Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza, in stark contrast to U.S. President Donald Trump's vision of displacing Palestinians. This opposition is echoed by international bodies and Palestinian leaders, who have labeled any resettlement proposal as unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

