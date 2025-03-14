Left Menu

Ex-MLA Bamber Thakur Survives Bilaspur Shooting

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was attacked by unknown assailants at his Bilaspur residence. He and his security officer sustained injuries. A manhunt is ongoing to apprehend the attackers. Thakur has been vocal against the drugs trade, possibly linking the attack to his activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:00 IST
Ex-MLA Bamber Thakur Survives Bilaspur Shooting
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The attack left both Thakur and his personal security officer injured. Thakur suffered a bullet wound in his leg, while his security officer sustained multiple injuries.

Following the attack, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in discussions with Thakur, urging him to receive treatment at AIIMS; however, Thakur preferred the Indira Gandhi Medical College. Security measures, including barricades, have been intensified to capture the culprits, who fled towards the main market area.

This attack comes amid Thakur's campaign against the drugs trade in the region, particularly targeting 'chitta'. Speculation arises about a connection between his activism and the attack. The police, actively investigating, suspect prior attackers might be involved. Meanwhile, Thakur's family demands stringent action against those perpetuating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025