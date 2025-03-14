Ex-MLA Bamber Thakur Survives Bilaspur Shooting

In a shocking incident, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The attack left both Thakur and his personal security officer injured. Thakur suffered a bullet wound in his leg, while his security officer sustained multiple injuries.

Following the attack, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in discussions with Thakur, urging him to receive treatment at AIIMS; however, Thakur preferred the Indira Gandhi Medical College. Security measures, including barricades, have been intensified to capture the culprits, who fled towards the main market area.

This attack comes amid Thakur's campaign against the drugs trade in the region, particularly targeting 'chitta'. Speculation arises about a connection between his activism and the attack. The police, actively investigating, suspect prior attackers might be involved. Meanwhile, Thakur's family demands stringent action against those perpetuating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)