Pawan Kalyan: A Decade of Political Resilience
Pawan Kalyan, founder of the Janasena party, commemorated its 11th anniversary, highlighting its resilience and successes. He aims to develop 100 new leaders and criticized pseudo-secularism. Kalyan defended Indian unity amid language disputes and called for electoral reforms.
Pawan Kalyan, the charismatic founder of the Janasena party, celebrated the party's eleventh anniversary, showcasing its resilience despite several challenges since its inception in 2014.
Addressing supporters in East Godavari, he highlighted the party's growth and its alliance with the TDP, inspired by the ideology of Sanatan Dharma and a commitment to India's unity.
Kalyan also addressed the national language debate, urging for more linguistic inclusivity, and pushed for electoral reforms to prevent regions from losing parliamentary representation.
