In a pivotal G7 meeting at a snowy Canadian resort, foreign ministers faced the formidable task of reconciling deep-seated divisions on Ukraine's territorial integrity and Middle East conflicts. The diplomatic negotiations were fraught with tension, particularly over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and his friendly approach towards Russia.

However, by the end of the meeting, the ministers from key nations like the U.S., Canada, and Germany reached a consensus, standing united in a joint communique. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, participating after discussions with Ukrainian officials, was credited with playing a crucial diplomatic role in the negotiations.

Despite the challenges, the meeting also fostered personal relationships among diplomats, with moments of levity and camaraderie. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's humor and diplomacy paralleled Rubio's efforts, easing tensions and steering the gathering towards a successful unified resolution.

