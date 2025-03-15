Senate Advances Stopgap Bill Amid Democratic Rancor

In a decisive move, the U.S. Senate voted to advance a stopgap spending bill on Friday, effectively averting a partial government shutdown. The bill passed with support from ten Democrats, who sided with Senate Republicans in a 62-38 vote, despite underlying tensions within the Democratic party.

The legislation aims to maintain government spending at $6.75 trillion, a figure that significantly slashes non-defense expenditure while increasing military spending. Congressional Democrats have voiced strong objections to the bill, citing its alignment with President Trump's campaign, supported by Elon Musk, to curtail federal workforce size.

Senators are now poised to tackle subsequent issues, including extending tax cuts and addressing the nation's soaring debt. With impending debates on border security and healthcare funding, the political landscape remains fraught with conflict, as Republicans and Democrats brace for further fiscal confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)