Left Menu

Senate Advances Stopgap Bill Amid Democratic Rancor

The U.S. Senate voted to advance a stopgap spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown. Despite opposition from some Democrats, including anger at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the measure passed. President Trump's push to reduce the federal workforce continues amidst economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:43 IST
Senate Advances Stopgap Bill Amid Democratic Rancor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, the U.S. Senate voted to advance a stopgap spending bill on Friday, effectively averting a partial government shutdown. The bill passed with support from ten Democrats, who sided with Senate Republicans in a 62-38 vote, despite underlying tensions within the Democratic party.

The legislation aims to maintain government spending at $6.75 trillion, a figure that significantly slashes non-defense expenditure while increasing military spending. Congressional Democrats have voiced strong objections to the bill, citing its alignment with President Trump's campaign, supported by Elon Musk, to curtail federal workforce size.

Senators are now poised to tackle subsequent issues, including extending tax cuts and addressing the nation's soaring debt. With impending debates on border security and healthcare funding, the political landscape remains fraught with conflict, as Republicans and Democrats brace for further fiscal confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025