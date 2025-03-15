US-South Africa Diplomatic Tensions: Ambassador Declared 'Persona Non Grata'

In an unexpected diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that South Africa's ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, is now labeled 'persona non grata' and no longer welcome on American soil.

This development was made public in a post on X, where Rubio accused Rasool of harboring animosity towards former U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a 'race-baiting politician.' The State Department has yet to provide further details, and it's unclear if Rasool was in the United States when the decision was made.

The announcement comes in the wake of President Trump's recent executive order cutting aid to South Africa, citing controversial land expropriation laws. South African officials have contested Trump's assertions, calling them misinformed. The ongoing diplomatic tension underscores the complexities of international relations and domestic policies.

