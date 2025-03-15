Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of Local BJP Leader Sparks Outrage in Haryana

Surendra Jawahar, a local BJP leader in Haryana's Sonipat district, was shot dead allegedly over a land dispute on Friday night. The unknown assailant chased him into a shop and killed him. Police have confirmed the incident and are investigating further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Haryana's Sonipat district, Surendra Jawahar, the president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal, was reportedly shot dead on Friday night, allegedly due to a land dispute.

Security footage captures the harrowing moments when an unidentified assailant pursued Jawahar into a shop, where he was ultimately shot and killed.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident as further details emerge, adding that the situation has exacerbated tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

