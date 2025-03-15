Tragic Shooting of Local BJP Leader Sparks Outrage in Haryana
Surendra Jawahar, a local BJP leader in Haryana's Sonipat district, was shot dead allegedly over a land dispute on Friday night. The unknown assailant chased him into a shop and killed him. Police have confirmed the incident and are investigating further details.
In a shocking incident in Haryana's Sonipat district, Surendra Jawahar, the president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal, was reportedly shot dead on Friday night, allegedly due to a land dispute.
Security footage captures the harrowing moments when an unidentified assailant pursued Jawahar into a shop, where he was ultimately shot and killed.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident as further details emerge, adding that the situation has exacerbated tensions in the region.
