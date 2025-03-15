Political Unrest Surrounds ASHA Workers' Protest at Secretariat

The contentious protest by ASHA workers outside the Secretariat has been labeled as unnecessary and politically driven by E P Jayarajan, former LDF convener and CPI(M) veteran. Jayarajan contends that the demonstration is not genuinely in the workers' interests, suggesting manipulation by individuals with political motives.

Speaking to the press, Jayarajan acknowledged the importance of protests but criticized this particular agitation as ill-conceived. He appealed to the ASHA workers to discontinue their protest and return to their duties, emphasizing the government's commitment to safeguarding their benefits and interests.

The state and central government are at odds over claims regarding financial support under the National Health Mission, complicating the situation. While the state alleges a lack of funds, the central government insists funds will be released upon receiving a utilization certificate from Kerala. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J P Nadda reiterated a commitment to increasing ASHA workers' incentives.

