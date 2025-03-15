Left Menu

Political Unrest Surrounds ASHA Workers' Protest at Secretariat

E P Jayarajan, a CPI(M) leader, criticized the ongoing protest by ASHA workers outside the Secretariat as politically motivated and unnecessary. He urged the workers to resume work, arguing the government is protecting their interests. The protest stems from demands for better pay and benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:48 IST
Political Unrest Surrounds ASHA Workers' Protest at Secretariat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious protest by ASHA workers outside the Secretariat has been labeled as unnecessary and politically driven by E P Jayarajan, former LDF convener and CPI(M) veteran. Jayarajan contends that the demonstration is not genuinely in the workers' interests, suggesting manipulation by individuals with political motives.

Speaking to the press, Jayarajan acknowledged the importance of protests but criticized this particular agitation as ill-conceived. He appealed to the ASHA workers to discontinue their protest and return to their duties, emphasizing the government's commitment to safeguarding their benefits and interests.

The state and central government are at odds over claims regarding financial support under the National Health Mission, complicating the situation. While the state alleges a lack of funds, the central government insists funds will be released upon receiving a utilization certificate from Kerala. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J P Nadda reiterated a commitment to increasing ASHA workers' incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025