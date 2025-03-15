Starmer Rallies Global Leaders for Ukraine Peace Push

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is convening a second virtual meeting of global leaders this Saturday to address the ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts to achieve a 30-day ceasefire.

Starmer's so-called 'coalition of the willing' seeks to provide Ukraine with military and financial assistance and explore the possibility of a future peacekeeping mission.

This meeting follows a U.S. proposal backed by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, though Russian President Putin has indicated conditional support, calling for clarifications before proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)