Starmer Rallies Global Leaders for Ukraine Peace Push
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is coordinating a virtual meeting with global leaders to discuss efforts to secure a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The summit aims to boost military and financial aid for Ukraine and assess support for a possible peacekeeping mission, amidst tensions with Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is convening a second virtual meeting of global leaders this Saturday to address the ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts to achieve a 30-day ceasefire.
Starmer's so-called 'coalition of the willing' seeks to provide Ukraine with military and financial assistance and explore the possibility of a future peacekeeping mission.
This meeting follows a U.S. proposal backed by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, though Russian President Putin has indicated conditional support, calling for clarifications before proceeding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keir Starmer
- Ukraine
- ceasefire
- Russia
- diplomacy
- global leaders
- peacekeeping
- Putin
- Trump
- Zelenskyy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russia Meets China
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy and Trump on Ukraine's Mineral Wealth
AEC Partners with Stryk Global Diplomacy to Strengthen Investment and Policy Engagement
Global Leaders Secure $200 Billion Yearly to Halt Biodiversity Crisis
China's Space Diplomacy: Pakistani Astronauts on the Horizon