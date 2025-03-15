Ex-MLA Claims Drug Traffickers Behind Holi Shooting

In a dramatic turn of events, former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur has alleged that drug traffickers are responsible for the shooting incident that left him hospitalized on Holi at his Bilaspur residence. Speaking to ANI from his bed at IGMC Shimla Hospital, Thakur said, 'Drug traffickers shot at me, it is their work.'

The former legislator further claimed that local leaders in Bilaspur are shielding these nefarious elements. He accused them of attempting to entangle his son in drugs, adding that the nexus of local politicians and drug dealers resembles powerful coalitions. Thakur demanded stringent punishment for the offenders, saying, 'Their properties should be confiscated, and they should face the death penalty.'

Expressing grave concern for his family's safety, Thakur appealed to the Chief Minister for enhanced security measures. Although security has been provided, he stated, 'my family also needs protection.' Thakur mentioned his application for a personal arms license is still pending, lamenting, 'Had I been armed, I might have been able to save myself.'

Thakur, who has endured multiple attacks previously, pledged his allegiance to Congress despite the threats. Meanwhile, IGMC hospital officials are closely monitoring his condition. 'A bullet lodged in the upper part of his left leg will be surgically removed once procedural requirements are fulfilled,' stated Dr. Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent.

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh visited Thakur, committing to thorough investigation and swift action. 'The investigation is ongoing, and if necessary, a committee will be established to ensure such incidents don't recur,' Singh mentioned, underscoring the state's dedication to tackling rising drug-related violence.

He confirmed reports involving two drug smugglers in heroin trafficking. Singh emphasized the need for stronger deterrents, asserting, 'We will implement CCTV and other measures to safeguard against future incidents.'

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal indicated teams are on the trail of the perpetrators, underscoring the urgency and thoroughness of the investigation, backed by digital evidence to bring the culprits to justice.

