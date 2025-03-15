Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions on Thailand: A Bold Move Against China's Uyghur Policies

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against Thai officials for deporting 40 Uyghurs to China. The move aims to discourage other nations from similar actions. Although Thailand emphasizes humanitarian efforts, the U.S. warns against pushing allies towards China, citing human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:00 IST
U.S. Sanctions on Thailand: A Bold Move Against China's Uyghur Policies
Marco Rubio

The United States has issued sanctions against officials from Thailand, a surprising move in response to Thailand's deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the sanctions on Friday, emphasizing America's commitment to combating forced returns of ethnic minorities to China.

Despite a history of bypassing tougher measures against Thailand, Washington's latest decision marks a turning point. The deportation has drawn ire from human rights groups and international organizations, spotlighting U.S. concerns about potential abuses Uyghurs may face upon return to China.

Thailand, while assuring of its humanitarian track record, is under critical gaze from the global community. The European Parliament has also weighed in, urging the EU to use trade negotiations as leverage against further deportations. The situation may test Thailand's diplomatic relations with the U.S., its longstanding ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025