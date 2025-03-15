Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Urges PM Modi to Watch 'Chhava' and Challenge Golwalkar's Views

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut urges PM Narendra Modi to view the film 'Chhava' and dispute Golwalkar's claims on Sambhaji Maharaj. The remarks came amid Owaisi's criticism of Golwalkar's and Savarkar's comments on Maharaj. Recent Modi remarks highlighted Maharashtra's vital role in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:42 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed statement on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the film 'Chhava,' which portrays the life of Sambhaji Maharaj. Raut challenged Modi to dissent from MS Golwalkar's contentious remarks about Maharaj, as documented in his writings.

Sparking the call was All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who alleged that Golwalkar used derogatory terms when referring to Sambhaji Maharaj, a sentiment he claims was echoed by Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

Responding to the controversy, Prime Minister Modi, at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, praised Maharashtra's cultural contribution to cinema. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended Savarkar's legacy, emphasizing his enduring patriotism and the historical respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

