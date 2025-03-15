Shiv Sena MP Urges PM Modi to Watch 'Chhava' and Challenge Golwalkar's Views
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut urges PM Narendra Modi to view the film 'Chhava' and dispute Golwalkar's claims on Sambhaji Maharaj. The remarks came amid Owaisi's criticism of Golwalkar's and Savarkar's comments on Maharaj. Recent Modi remarks highlighted Maharashtra's vital role in Indian cinema.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed statement on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the film 'Chhava,' which portrays the life of Sambhaji Maharaj. Raut challenged Modi to dissent from MS Golwalkar's contentious remarks about Maharaj, as documented in his writings.
Sparking the call was All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who alleged that Golwalkar used derogatory terms when referring to Sambhaji Maharaj, a sentiment he claims was echoed by Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.
Responding to the controversy, Prime Minister Modi, at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, praised Maharashtra's cultural contribution to cinema. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended Savarkar's legacy, emphasizing his enduring patriotism and the historical respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Man seeks police action on social media accounts claiming Golwalkar's book 'defames' Sambhaji
Man seeks police action on social media accounts claiming Golwalkar's book 'defames' Shivaji
Remembering Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice
Clash of Words: Owaisi Criticizes Veer Savarkar and Modi's Praise for Cinema