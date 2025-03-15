Election Commission's EPIC-Aadhaar Meeting: A Face-Saving Measure?

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized the Chief Election Commissioner's planned meeting on linking voter ID with Aadhaar as a 'face-saving measure'.

Amid ongoing controversies surrounding duplication and improper electoral rolls, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar aims to address the issues in a meeting including officials from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

TMC insists on vigilance until elections, amidst broader opposition demands for parliamentary discussion on these electoral concerns, highlighting challenges faced by the Election Commission in managing India's vast democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)