Election Commission's EPIC-Aadhaar Meeting: A Face-Saving Measure?
Trinamool Congress labels a meeting organized by the Chief Election Commissioner regarding voter ID and Aadhaar linkage as a 'face-saving measure'. Alleging electoral roll flaws, TMC and other opposition parties demand a discussion over the issue, stressing the importance of transparency in upcoming elections.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized the Chief Election Commissioner's planned meeting on linking voter ID with Aadhaar as a 'face-saving measure'.
Amid ongoing controversies surrounding duplication and improper electoral rolls, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar aims to address the issues in a meeting including officials from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
TMC insists on vigilance until elections, amidst broader opposition demands for parliamentary discussion on these electoral concerns, highlighting challenges faced by the Election Commission in managing India's vast democratic process.
