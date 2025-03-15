Left Menu

Modi's Legacy of Honoring Unsung Heroes

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized Prime Minister Modi-led government's proactive governance at a public darbaar in Kathua. He addressed local concerns, showcasing immediate resolution efforts and praised Modi's initiative to honor national heroes, exemplified by a naming ceremony for Shaheed Nayak Vakil Singh Girls' High School.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:29 IST
Modi's Legacy of Honoring Unsung Heroes
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the Modi government's commitment to proactive governance during a public darbaar held in Kathua's Hiranagar town. At the event, Singh listened to public delegations and tackled various concerns immediately, reflecting the government's aim to resolve issues at the grassroots level.

A special emphasis was laid on infrastructure, healthcare, and connectivity issues. Singh assured that these would receive priority for swift action, underpinning the administration's approach of reaching the public directly rather than having them seek assistance from afar.

Singh also honored Shaheed Nayak Vakil Singh at a school naming ceremony in his memory, highlighting the Prime Minister's tradition of recognizing unsung heroes. Reflecting on Modi's contributions to honoring such individuals, Singh said these gestures inspire future generations about patriotism and selflessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025