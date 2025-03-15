Modi's Legacy of Honoring Unsung Heroes

Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the Modi government's commitment to proactive governance during a public darbaar held in Kathua's Hiranagar town. At the event, Singh listened to public delegations and tackled various concerns immediately, reflecting the government's aim to resolve issues at the grassroots level.

A special emphasis was laid on infrastructure, healthcare, and connectivity issues. Singh assured that these would receive priority for swift action, underpinning the administration's approach of reaching the public directly rather than having them seek assistance from afar.

Singh also honored Shaheed Nayak Vakil Singh at a school naming ceremony in his memory, highlighting the Prime Minister's tradition of recognizing unsung heroes. Reflecting on Modi's contributions to honoring such individuals, Singh said these gestures inspire future generations about patriotism and selflessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)