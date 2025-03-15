Outcry Over Call for Arrest of Mahatma Gandhi's Great-Grandson

Prominent citizens and civil society groups rallied under the banner 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' on Saturday, condemning the RSS and BJP's calls for the arrest of Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, after controversial statements he made in Kerala.

During the unveiling of a statue of the late Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair in Neyyattinkara, Tushar Gandhi described the BJP and RSS as ''dangerous and insidious enemies'' and referred to the RSS as ''poison''. This led to an aggressive response from Sangh Parivar workers, who shouted slogans and blocked his car.

A statement from 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', endorsed by figures like Medha Patkar and Prashant Bhushan, expressed national shock at the treatment of Tushar Gandhi. Despite the demands and threats, the statement praised Tushar Gandhi's dedication to communal harmony, emphasizing his refusal to retract his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)