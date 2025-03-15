Left Menu

Savarkar's Grandson Slams Owaisi for Controversial Remarks

Ranjit Savarkar criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of inciting Muslims against India and labeling him a follower of Aurangzeb. The comments come after Owaisi claimed that Savarkar disparaged Sambhaji Maharaj. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended Veer Savarkar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:14 IST
Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing address, Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Chairman of the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, criticized All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He labeled Owaisi as a follower of Aurangzeb and accused him of misleading Muslims in India against the nation. The controversy erupted following Owaisi's remarks against the Hindutva ideologue.

Ranjit alleged that Owaisi's actions were inherited from a divisive legacy aimed at inciting Muslims. He recalled that in 1944, an Islamic terrorist, Kasim Rizvi, founded the Razakar organization in Hyderabad to target Hindus. Ranjit claimed connections between Rizvi and Owaisi's grandfather, suggesting that AIMIM's objective was to create communal discord.

Owaisi's recent statements have drawn sharp criticism, with Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighting Veer Savarkar's contributions to India's history. Sirsa emphasized that observing Savarkar's achievements through a religious lens was a limited perspective, underlining Savarkar's enduring legacy in India's independence movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

