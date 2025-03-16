Left Menu

Mass Protest in Belgrade: Serbia's Citizens Demand Change

A massive protest in Belgrade saw over 100,000 people rally against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The nationwide movement began after a deadly canopy collapse, highlighting corruption concerns. Despite tensions and arrests, protesters demand political change, marking a significant challenge to Vucic's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 16-03-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 01:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Belgrade witnessed a massive protest on Saturday, with over 100,000 participants gathered in opposition to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The rally, dubbed '15 for 15', was part of a larger movement sparked by a tragic accident that highlighted alleged government corruption and negligence.

The demonstration, seen as a culmination of months-long protests, filled the streets with a deafening sound of whistles and chants, calling for accountability and change. Despite sporadic clashes and tensions, the protest mostly remained peaceful, though university leaders called off the rally citing safety concerns.

As the protest unfolded, President Vucic dismissed claims against him and hinted at western involvement, while supporters camped nearby. The ongoing unrest poses a significant challenge to Vucic's more than a decade-long rule, spotlighting the Serbian citizens' call for a more transparent and just governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

