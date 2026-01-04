Left Menu

Corruption Allegations and Political Clash Over VB-G RAM G Scheme

The VB-G RAM G scheme faces allegations of corruption under the previous MGNREGA framework, prompted by the Congress's opposition campaign. Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan insists the new law ensures better development, while opposition protests its impact on workers' rights. Criticism includes cost-sharing changes and demand dynamics.

Corruption Allegations and Political Clash Over VB-G RAM G Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian political landscape is abuzz with debates over the new VB-G RAM G scheme as Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserts rampant corruption under the previous MGNREGA framework. In a recent press conference, Chouhan accused the Congress of disseminating misinformation regarding the new policy.

Chouhan criticized Congress's upcoming MGNREGA Bachao Sangram campaign, arguing that it mischaracterizes the new scheme. He emphasized that the interests of workers will be protected by allocating Rs 1,51,282 crore for the scheme next financial year, with the Centre contributing over Rs 95,600 crore.

Despite this, the Congress refutes the claims, demanding a return to MGNREGA, citing concerns over rights-based approaches and name changes of the scheme. They highlight additional financial burdens on states, opposing an altered cost-sharing and demand-driven nature. Critics and activists continue to voice opposition.

