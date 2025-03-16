Osmania University's Controversial Protest Ban Sparks Political Backlash

In a controversial move, the Telangana government has banned agitations, dharnas, and demonstrations at Osmania University, drawing sharp criticism from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank. He condemned the Congress government for stifling dissent, accusing it of being intolerant to criticism.

According to Krishank, the Congress government, which aims to project itself as democratic under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has contradicted its values by restricting protests at a historically significant site for the Telangana movement. He further criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly threatening journalists and social media users who oppose the government.

The university's decision, citing disruptions to academic and administrative activities, has been met with dissent. Officials have prohibited unauthorized protests and stressed that any violations would face legal action. Stakeholders with grievances are urged to follow formal complaint procedures.

