Left Menu

New Zealand PM's India Visit: A Push for Economic Partnership

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is on a five-day visit to India, aiming to deepen bilateral trade and economic ties. He will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the Raisina Dialogue. Luxon emphasizes enhancing the economic partnership and strengthening security cooperation during the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:31 IST
New Zealand PM's India Visit: A Push for Economic Partnership
Christopher Luxon
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon commenced a five-day visit to India on Sunday, focusing on strengthening economic and trade relations.

On the agenda for Monday are expansive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside participation in the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest.

Accompanied by a significant delegation, Luxon aims to enhance bilateral economic partnerships and security collaborations with India, a key Indo-Pacific power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025