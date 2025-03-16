New Zealand PM's India Visit: A Push for Economic Partnership
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is on a five-day visit to India, aiming to deepen bilateral trade and economic ties. He will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the Raisina Dialogue. Luxon emphasizes enhancing the economic partnership and strengthening security cooperation during the visit.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon commenced a five-day visit to India on Sunday, focusing on strengthening economic and trade relations.
On the agenda for Monday are expansive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside participation in the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest.
Accompanied by a significant delegation, Luxon aims to enhance bilateral economic partnerships and security collaborations with India, a key Indo-Pacific power.
