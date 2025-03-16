Left Menu

Ukraine's Diplomatic Foray: Strengthening Trade Ties with India

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is set to visit India to strengthen trade ties, amid ongoing reconstruction efforts. The visit includes discussions with Indian leaders and participation in trade events, with plans to open a consulate and boost bilateral trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:07 IST
Ukraine's Diplomatic Foray: Strengthening Trade Ties with India
  • Country:
  • India

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, is scheduled to visit India this week to fortify trade relations between the two nations, organizers announced on Sunday. The visit aims to enhance economic ties as Ukraine seeks international partnerships for reconstruction amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

During his three-day visit starting Monday in New Delhi, Sybiha will engage in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the Raisina Dialogues. He will participate in a trade event at the World Trade Centre, accompanied by senior diplomats including Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk.

The Ukrainian delegation's primary focus is to explore opportunities in infrastructure and construction sectors, intending to double the India-Ukraine trade within three years. They are also considering opening a consulate in Mumbai to ease business operations, as stated by WTC Chairman Vijay Kalantri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025