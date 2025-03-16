Ukraine's Diplomatic Foray: Strengthening Trade Ties with India
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is set to visit India to strengthen trade ties, amid ongoing reconstruction efforts. The visit includes discussions with Indian leaders and participation in trade events, with plans to open a consulate and boost bilateral trade.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, is scheduled to visit India this week to fortify trade relations between the two nations, organizers announced on Sunday. The visit aims to enhance economic ties as Ukraine seeks international partnerships for reconstruction amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.
During his three-day visit starting Monday in New Delhi, Sybiha will engage in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the Raisina Dialogues. He will participate in a trade event at the World Trade Centre, accompanied by senior diplomats including Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk.
The Ukrainian delegation's primary focus is to explore opportunities in infrastructure and construction sectors, intending to double the India-Ukraine trade within three years. They are also considering opening a consulate in Mumbai to ease business operations, as stated by WTC Chairman Vijay Kalantri.
