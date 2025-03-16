Punjab's Crisis: From Prosperity to Peril Under Current Governance

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, marking the completion of its three-year term, accusing it of transforming Punjab into a lawless state on the brink of economic collapse.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh alleged that Punjab is ensnared in fear, insecurity, and economic hardships, with law and order in disarray. He pointed to a recent attack outside a prominent temple in Amritsar as evidence of the state's deteriorating security situation.

Chugh criticized the AAP government for failing to honor pre-election promises, accusing them of focusing on publicity tricks while ignoring core issues such as revenue generation and job creation. He claimed that the people of Punjab are awaiting the 2027 elections to bring the BJP to power.

