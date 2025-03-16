Modi's Peace Push: India's Role in Resolving the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's staunch advocacy for peace in the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that the matter can only be settled at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield. He stressed that his nation is not neutral but deeply rooted in its commitment to peace.

Speaking on a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi highlighted his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He urged that a war will not yield solutions and that both countries must engage in meaningful dialogue to end hostilities.

The Prime Minister lamented the global consequences of the ongoing war, urging the international community to unite for peace, particularly as the world contends with crises in food, fuel, and fertilizer supplies. He remarked on the fragmentation following COVID-19 and criticized the outdated nature of international organizations like the UN, pressing for much-needed reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)