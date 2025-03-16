Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: Trump and Putin Strive for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to end the ongoing conflict. Despite challenges, Trump is pushing for a 30-day ceasefire proposal. Diplomatic efforts continue, with U.S. officials cautiously optimistic about reaching a peace agreement.

President Donald Trump is gearing up for crucial discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on establishing a ceasefire in the three-year Ukraine conflict. This was confirmed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff after his constructive meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Trump is eager to secure Putin's backing on a 30-day ceasefire plan accepted by Ukraine last week. Meanwhile, hostilities continue, with aerial strikes persisting as Russia edges closer to ousting Ukrainian forces from Kursk. However, a social media statement from Trump expressed optimism about ending the conflict.

Ongoing diplomatic discussions are highlighted by the involvement of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Despite hurdles, there is cautious optimism on both sides, with sanctions and strategic roles, such as that of General Keith Kellogg, being adjusted to facilitate progress.

