Escalation in the Red Sea: US and Houthis Gear Up for Intensified Conflict

The United States launched airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, escalating tensions as both sides pledge further aggression. The US aims to prevent Houthi attacks on key shipping routes. Iran denies involvement, but the situation threatens to worsen Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-03-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 07:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Egypt

In a significant escalation of tensions, the United States has launched airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, sparking vows of further aggression from both sides. The US aims to deter the Houthis from attacking military and commercial vessels in one of the world's busiest shipping corridors.

The attack has drawn concern from international observers, given the potential for worsening Yemen's humanitarian crisis. The Houthi-run Health Ministry reported that the airstrikes killed at least 53 people, including women and children, and injured almost 100 in various regions, including the rebel stronghold of Saada.

The global community, including the United Nations, calls for restraint as the situation threatens to escalate further. While Iran denies direct involvement, its role and influence in the region remain under scrutiny. The US operation marks a notable shift in strategy, as it intensifies military efforts solely against the Houthis in the Red Sea region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

