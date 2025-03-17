Escalation in the Red Sea: US and Houthis Gear Up for Intensified Conflict

In a significant escalation of tensions, the United States has launched airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, sparking vows of further aggression from both sides. The US aims to deter the Houthis from attacking military and commercial vessels in one of the world's busiest shipping corridors.

The attack has drawn concern from international observers, given the potential for worsening Yemen's humanitarian crisis. The Houthi-run Health Ministry reported that the airstrikes killed at least 53 people, including women and children, and injured almost 100 in various regions, including the rebel stronghold of Saada.

The global community, including the United Nations, calls for restraint as the situation threatens to escalate further. While Iran denies direct involvement, its role and influence in the region remain under scrutiny. The US operation marks a notable shift in strategy, as it intensifies military efforts solely against the Houthis in the Red Sea region.

(With inputs from agencies.)