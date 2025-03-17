Amit Shah's Upcoming West Bengal Visit: A Step Forward in Peace and Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is anticipated to visit West Bengal on March 29 and 30, though official confirmation is still awaited. West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar disclosed this potential schedule, emphasizing Shah's engagement with local BJP workers during the visit.

Previously, Shah concluded a three-day trip to Assam, where his agenda included inaugurating projects and addressing the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) Annual Conference in Kokrajhar. Shah praised ABSU for its pivotal role in achieving peace in Bodoland and emphasized the region's developments under the Bodo Accord.

Shah highlighted the Modi government's commitment to fulfilling the Bodo Accord, citing completed agreements and symbolic gestures like naming a Delhi road after Bodo leader Upendra Nath Brahma. These efforts illustrate improving conditions in the Bodo region, with future initiatives set to bolster education, peace, and cultural preservation.

