Rabri Devi Slams Bihar Government over Escalating Lawlessness

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi led a protest against the state's poor law and order, citing 22 murders during Holi. This follows the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger, leading to the suspension of three policemen for negligence amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:14 IST
Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's law and order situation has come under scrutiny as former Chief Minister Rabri Devi staged a protest outside the state assembly on Monday. Criticizing the Nitish Kumar administration, Devi highlighted 22 murders during Holi, claiming it underscores the state's deteriorating safety.

The tense scenario was exacerbated by the recent murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger. He was attacked while attempting to mediate a dispute, resulting in his death during medical treatment in Patna. As a consequence, three police officials, including Mufassil SHO Chandan Kumar, faced suspension on charges of negligence.

Further investigations have led to the identification of seven suspects in Singh's murder, with five already apprehended. DIG Rakesh Kumar confirmed efforts to capture the remaining culprits, underscoring ongoing law enforcement challenges in Bihar.

