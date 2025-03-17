Veteran BJP Leader Debendra Pradhan Passes Away at 84

Veteran BJP leader Dr. Debendra Pradhan, who served as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. His son's official residence at Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi was where he breathed his last.

Dr. Pradhan's demise was met with condolences from prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Murmu recognized his commitment to public service, while the Prime Minister acknowledged his significant contributions to the BJP in Odisha and efforts in poverty alleviation.

Several leaders expressed their sorrow as Dr. Pradhan's legacy was remembered, both for his roles as a minister and a dedicated BJP leader. His body is to be transported to Bhubaneswar for final rites.

