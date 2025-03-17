Harmony in the East: India and China's Cooperative Future

China has expressed its appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent positive remarks on Sino-Indian relations, which favor dialogue over discord. According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, a cooperative relationship between the two nations is essential for mutual success and global peace.

During a media briefing, Mao highlighted the strategic guidance provided by the successful meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia. Both countries have committed to nurturing bilateral ties, taking into account their ancient cultural connections and shared history of contributing to human progress.

Mao touched on how, as the world's two largest developing nations, India and China have a joint responsibility to accelerate development. She reiterated the importance of cooperation instead of conflict, a sentiment echoed by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Modi affirmed that normalcy has returned to the India-China border after constructive talks, emphasizing the global importance of their partnership.

