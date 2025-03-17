U.S.-Russia Dialogue: Trump and Putin to Discuss Ukrainian Conflict

On Monday, the Kremlin announced a forthcoming phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Tuesday. The discussion is expected to address steps towards ending the conflict in Ukraine.

President Trump earlier mentioned his intention to discuss the war with Putin, reflecting optimism after positive talks between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and the Russian leader in Moscow. Trump's remarks indicated potential topics like land issues and power plants, though specifics were not provided.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the planned discussion but refrained from elaborating on its contents, citing it inappropriate to comment on anticipated presidential talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)