BJP Challenges Karnataka's Religious Reservation Bill
The BJP has declared the Karnataka government's proposal to grant 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts as unconstitutional. They plan to challenge this decision in court and allege that the move is politically motivated, accusing it of compromising national integrity and promoting religious appeasement.
The BJP on Monday denounced the Karnataka government's proposal for providing 4% reservation to Muslims in government contracts, labeling it as an 'unconstitutional misadventure'.
Amendments to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act now reserve 4% of civil works contracts up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore for Muslims. The BJP plans to fight back, both in court and across various levels of government.
BJP MP Tajasvi Surya fiercely opposed the move, alleging it as a calculated insurance to appease Muslims directed by Congress leadership. He accused the Karnataka government of incentivizing religious conversions and undermining national unity and integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)