Left Menu

BJP Challenges Karnataka's Religious Reservation Bill

The BJP has declared the Karnataka government's proposal to grant 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts as unconstitutional. They plan to challenge this decision in court and allege that the move is politically motivated, accusing it of compromising national integrity and promoting religious appeasement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:42 IST
BJP Challenges Karnataka's Religious Reservation Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday denounced the Karnataka government's proposal for providing 4% reservation to Muslims in government contracts, labeling it as an 'unconstitutional misadventure'.

Amendments to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act now reserve 4% of civil works contracts up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore for Muslims. The BJP plans to fight back, both in court and across various levels of government.

BJP MP Tajasvi Surya fiercely opposed the move, alleging it as a calculated insurance to appease Muslims directed by Congress leadership. He accused the Karnataka government of incentivizing religious conversions and undermining national unity and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025