BJP Challenges Karnataka's Religious Reservation Bill

The BJP on Monday denounced the Karnataka government's proposal for providing 4% reservation to Muslims in government contracts, labeling it as an 'unconstitutional misadventure'.

Amendments to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act now reserve 4% of civil works contracts up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore for Muslims. The BJP plans to fight back, both in court and across various levels of government.

BJP MP Tajasvi Surya fiercely opposed the move, alleging it as a calculated insurance to appease Muslims directed by Congress leadership. He accused the Karnataka government of incentivizing religious conversions and undermining national unity and integrity.

