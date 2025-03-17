Left Menu

Sino-Indian Relations: A Cooperative Dance of Giants

China has welcomed Prime Minister Modi's positive stance on Sino-Indian relations, highlighting the importance of dialogue and cooperation. The ties, underscored by historical interactions and recent strategic meetings, aim to foster mutual success and contribute to global peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:07 IST
China has expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent positive comments on Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing dialogue over discord. According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, a cooperative 'dance between the elephant and dragon' is the only viable choice for both nations, underscoring mutual success.

The strategic meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in Kazan, Russia last year provided crucial guidance for improving bilateral relations. Both countries have reportedly strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation, achieving significant positive outcomes as a result of earnest follow-through on leaders' common understandings.

Mao Ning highlighted India's ancient cultural ties with China, stressing that in a two-thousand-year history, the mainstream of interactions has involved friendly exchanges and mutual learning. With both nations being major developing countries, cooperation and mutual support serve not only regional aspirations but also global peace and prosperity.

