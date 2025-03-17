Gujarat Minister Criticizes Karnataka's Quota Decision
Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for approving a 4% quota for Muslims in public contracts. He claimed this move reveals the party's ideology and mentality. The amendment targets contracts up to Rs 2 crore for civil works and Rs 1 crore for goods/services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi has voiced strong criticism against the Congress government's recent amendment in Karnataka, which reserves a 4% quota for Muslims in public contracts.
The decision, aimed at contracts related to civil works up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services up to Rs 1 crore, has sparked controversy.
Sanghavi accused Congress of exposing its leadership's ideology, suggesting the move sidelines other communities while lacking funds to fulfill election promises. He condemned the initiative as unjust and hoped for a change in judgment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Sugar Export Quota Near Fulfillment Amid Domestic Challenges
Supreme Court Mandates Gender Quota for NGT Bar Elections
Activist Demands Justice: Maratha Quota Leader Calls for Murder Charges Against Ex-Minister
Govt discusses proposals to grant job quota to locals in Ladakh
UN report reveals brutal attacks targeting Muslims, refugees in Central African Republic