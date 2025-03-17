Left Menu

Gujarat Minister Criticizes Karnataka's Quota Decision

Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for approving a 4% quota for Muslims in public contracts. He claimed this move reveals the party's ideology and mentality. The amendment targets contracts up to Rs 2 crore for civil works and Rs 1 crore for goods/services.

Updated: 17-03-2025 20:10 IST
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi has voiced strong criticism against the Congress government's recent amendment in Karnataka, which reserves a 4% quota for Muslims in public contracts.

The decision, aimed at contracts related to civil works up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services up to Rs 1 crore, has sparked controversy.

Sanghavi accused Congress of exposing its leadership's ideology, suggesting the move sidelines other communities while lacking funds to fulfill election promises. He condemned the initiative as unjust and hoped for a change in judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

