Opposition Criticizes PM Modi's Absence in Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha took a strong stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, criticizing his decision not to visit Manipur following recent ethnic unrest. They argued that imposing President's Rule would not benefit democracy.

Conversely, BJP MPs maintained that the law and order situation in Manipur has improved, attributing the roots of the ethnic conflict to the Congress tenure. A parliamentary discussion centered on the Budget Manipur 2025-26 and four bills highlighted these differing views.

Statements from multiple MPs reinforced the demand for a political resolution to the conflict, urging the Prime Minister to visit the state and consider financial aid packages. The debate over the situation in Manipur has spotlighted a broader political discord between parties.

