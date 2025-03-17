Left Menu

Volume Wars: Rajasthan's Loudspeaker Control Debate

BJP legislator Balmukund Acharya called for regulation of loudspeaker volumes during religious events in Rajasthan, citing disturbances to people with health issues and students. Congress leaders criticized him for focusing on communal issues, while Legal Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel suggested potential legislation for peace.

Balmukund Acharya
BJP legislator Balmukund Acharya from Rajasthan has raised concerns over the increasing volume of loudspeakers during religious events, calling for regulation to prevent disturbances for migraine sufferers and students.

Meanwhile, Law and Legal Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel indicated that the government might consider legislation to address this issue if necessary.

Congress leaders accused Acharya of communal bias, urging him to focus on development rather than stirring Hindu-Muslim tensions. They criticized the BJP for allegedly inciting riots and ignoring real issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

