Prime Minister Modi Joins Trump's Truth Social: A New Digital Diplomatic Bond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined Truth Social, a platform owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. His debut coincided with President Donald Trump sharing Modi's podcast link with Lex Fridman on Truth Social. Modi expressed enthusiasm for engaging in conversations and shared a photo with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant move on Monday by joining Truth Social, a social media platform created by Trump Media and Technology Group. This action underscores the strengthening ties between Modi and former US President Donald Trump as both leaders look to foster deeper diplomatic connections.

The significance of Modi's presence on Truth Social was marked by President Trump's sharing of Modi's recent podcast with Lex Fridman on his Truth Social account. In response, Modi expressed his excitement about engaging with the platform's audience, looking forward to meaningful dialogue. His initial post included a photograph taken with Trump during the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston back in 2019, highlighting their past collaborations.

In another interaction on the platform, Modi thanked Trump for broadcasting his conversation with Fridman, acknowledging the wide-ranging topics they covered, including his personal journey and shared India-US perspectives on global issues. Modi also shared an update on his meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, further emphasizing the international collaboration between US and Indian leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

