Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Withdraw from Congo Peace Talks
The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, withdrew from peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo due to EU sanctions, creating a major setback for resolving the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. The conflict is complicated by historical tensions and competition for resources, with accusations against Rwanda of aiding M23.
M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, withdrew from peace talks with Congo just before their scheduled start in Angola. This withdrawal follows European Union sanctions against M23 and Rwandan officials, leading to heightened tensions in the region as prospects for negotiations dwindle.
The M23 group has insisted on direct negotiations with Congo's government, which were initially rejected by President Felix Tshisekedi. However, Tshisekedi relented, agreeing to talks following setbacks in the battlefield and diplomatic pressures.
The conflict, linked to Rwanda's 1994 genocide and resource competition, has worsened since January. The EU sanctions, targeting Rwanda's mining sector, indicate the complex motivations behind the conflict. Belgium's call for EU action against Rwanda added further diplomatic strain, prompting reciprocal actions from both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
