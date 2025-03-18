Controversial Deportations: Judicial Scrutiny on Trump's Actions

A U.S. judge has called upon the Trump administration to clarify if it violated a court order by deporting over 200 Venezuelans, identified by officials as members of a violent gang, to El Salvador. Legal experts have scrutinized this action as potentially unlawful.

The administration relied on the Alien Enemies Act to justify the deportations. Judge James Boasberg, responding to the American Civil Liberties Union's emergency request, temporarily halted the action, urging clarity on flight timings. Despite government claims of compliance, legal opinions suggest otherwise.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions between executive power and judicial authority, with advocacy groups and legal scholars questioning the administration's adherence to constitutional principles. The situation underscores the influential role of federal judges in checking the administration's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)