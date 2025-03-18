Controversial Deportations and Legal Tensions: U.S. Judge Demands Clarification
A U.S. judge has asked the Trump administration to clarify whether it violated a court order by deporting Venezuelans identified as violent criminals. Legal experts suggest this defiance of judicial independence is unlawful. The administration's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act is drawing significant criticism and legal scrutiny.
A federal judge has demanded explanations from the Trump administration about recent deportations that might defy a judicial order. Over 200 Venezuelans, labeled as gang members, were deported amid claims of judicial defiance. Legal experts argue that the deportation may infringe on judicial independence.
The U.S. President invoked the Alien Enemies Act to justify the actions—a statute historically reserved for wartime. The administration insists courts lack jurisdiction over such presidential powers, but opposition voices call this use of the act an overreach and power grab.
Despite constitutional concerns, including assertions by a University of North Carolina law professor, critics continue to press for accountability. The U.S. administration's stance raises significant questions about the separation of powers and the potential for executive overstepping.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Orders Document Sharing in Sandeep Dikshit's Defamation Case
Bombay HC to hear pleas of ex-Sebi chief, others on March 4; ACB to not act on special court order until then.
Court Orders Document Share in Dikshit Defamation Case
Canada's Privacy Battle: Court Order Sought Against Aylo Holdings
Bombay HC stays special court order directing FIR against ex-Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and others in stock market fraud.