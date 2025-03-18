Controversial Deportations and Legal Tensions: U.S. Judge Demands Clarification

A federal judge has demanded explanations from the Trump administration about recent deportations that might defy a judicial order. Over 200 Venezuelans, labeled as gang members, were deported amid claims of judicial defiance. Legal experts argue that the deportation may infringe on judicial independence.

The U.S. President invoked the Alien Enemies Act to justify the actions—a statute historically reserved for wartime. The administration insists courts lack jurisdiction over such presidential powers, but opposition voices call this use of the act an overreach and power grab.

Despite constitutional concerns, including assertions by a University of North Carolina law professor, critics continue to press for accountability. The U.S. administration's stance raises significant questions about the separation of powers and the potential for executive overstepping.

