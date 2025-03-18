Left Menu

Judiciary Clash: Trump's Unprecedented Use of Alien Enemies Act

The U.S. Justice Department seeks to remove a judge over Trump's deportation defiance. The administration deported Venezuelans linked to a gang, despite legal prohibitions. Legal experts critique the deportation flights as a challenge to judicial independence. Trump's actions have stirred debates on executive power and legal constraints.

Judiciary Clash: Trump's Unprecedented Use of Alien Enemies Act
The Justice Department has moved to oust a judge after the Trump administration proceeded with deporting over 200 Venezuelans, defying court orders. The deportees were labeled gang members and sent to El Salvador, sparking a critical debate about executive power versus judicial oversight.

Despite a temporary block on using the Alien Enemies Act for deportation, the Trump administration claimed federal courts lack jurisdiction. Judge Boasberg's prohibition on deportation was ignored by the administration, asserting flights departed before his written order. The incident underscores growing concerns over the balance of U.S. government branches.

Critics argue the administration's actions create a precedent undermining court authority, as Trump stretches executive boundaries. Senators condemned the use of the Alien Enemies Act, historically rare, as reckless, and call for accountability to prevent a descent into autocracy.

