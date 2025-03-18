Judiciary Clash: Trump's Unprecedented Use of Alien Enemies Act

The Justice Department has moved to oust a judge after the Trump administration proceeded with deporting over 200 Venezuelans, defying court orders. The deportees were labeled gang members and sent to El Salvador, sparking a critical debate about executive power versus judicial oversight.

Despite a temporary block on using the Alien Enemies Act for deportation, the Trump administration claimed federal courts lack jurisdiction. Judge Boasberg's prohibition on deportation was ignored by the administration, asserting flights departed before his written order. The incident underscores growing concerns over the balance of U.S. government branches.

Critics argue the administration's actions create a precedent undermining court authority, as Trump stretches executive boundaries. Senators condemned the use of the Alien Enemies Act, historically rare, as reckless, and call for accountability to prevent a descent into autocracy.

