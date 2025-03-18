Left Menu

Trump Appoints Flynn to West Point Board Amid Controversy

Michael Flynn, a former U.S. national security adviser, has been appointed by Donald Trump to the board of visitors for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Flynn has a controversial history, including challenging the 2020 election results and advocating baseless conspiracy theories.

Updated: 18-03-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:55 IST
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser known for disputing the 2020 election results and promoting unfounded conspiracy theories, to join the board of visitors for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Despite Flynn's contentious past, the largely ceremonial role will allow him to address topics like curriculum and discipline at the prestigious military institution.

Flynn, dismissed by Trump after just 24 days in his former national security role, has become an advocate for several conspiracy theories in recent years.

