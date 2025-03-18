Trump Administration Consulted on Gaza Strikes Amid Rising Conflict

The White House confirmed that the Trump administration was consulted by Israel regarding its recent airstrikes on Gaza, which have resulted in numerous casualties and accusations of war crimes. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt shared the information on Fox News' 'Hannity' show on Monday.

The strikes were launched following an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead and led to hostages being taken. In response, Israel's assault on Gaza has reportedly killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, displaced millions, and sparked a humanitarian crisis.

President Trump's plan to move Palestinians from Gaza and redevelop the area has been condemned by various rights groups, the U.N., and Arab states as ethnic cleansing. Meanwhile, the U.S. conducted airstrikes in Yemen targeting the Houthi movement, which has shown support for Palestinians in the wake of ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)