Bangladesh Condemns US Spy Chief's Remarks on Minorities
Bangladesh has criticized US spy chief Gabbard for his remarks regarding minority persecution in the country. In other political news, the expulsion of the South African Ambassador by the USA is considered a minor issue by President Ramaphosa. The region also faces significant geopolitical tensions including the Russia-Ukraine war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Bangladesh has vehemently denounced comments made by US intelligence head, Gabbard, concerning alleged minority persecution within the country. Authorities have labeled these remarks as baseless and inflammatory.
Meanwhile, diplomatic relations are being scrutinized as South African President Ramaphosa describes the USA's expulsion of their ambassador as a mere ‘hiccup’ in international relations.
Adding to the complexity of global politics, ongoing conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war continue to dominate international headlines, causing ripples in geopolitical stability worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- US
- Gabbard
- espionage
- minority
- South Africa
- Ramaphosa
- Ukraine
- Russia
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Black Caps Prepare for Semi-Final Showdown Against South Africa
Historic Win: Dylan Naidoo Shakes Up South African Golf
South African Researchers and Learners Engage in Ocean Expedition
Kiwis Gear Up for Champions Trophy Semifinal Against South Africa
Strengthening Early Childhood Development: A Key to South Africa’s Future