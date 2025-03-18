Left Menu

Bangladesh Condemns US Spy Chief's Remarks on Minorities

Bangladesh has criticized US spy chief Gabbard for his remarks regarding minority persecution in the country. In other political news, the expulsion of the South African Ambassador by the USA is considered a minor issue by President Ramaphosa. The region also faces significant geopolitical tensions including the Russia-Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:06 IST
Bangladesh Condemns US Spy Chief's Remarks on Minorities
Tulsi Gabbard Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh has vehemently denounced comments made by US intelligence head, Gabbard, concerning alleged minority persecution within the country. Authorities have labeled these remarks as baseless and inflammatory.

Meanwhile, diplomatic relations are being scrutinized as South African President Ramaphosa describes the USA's expulsion of their ambassador as a mere ‘hiccup’ in international relations.

Adding to the complexity of global politics, ongoing conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war continue to dominate international headlines, causing ripples in geopolitical stability worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025