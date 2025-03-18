Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Congress Unity Amid Allegations of Internal BJP Support

Rahul Gandhi emphasizes unity in Congress, warning against members covertly supporting the BJP. Backed by Harish Rawat, Gandhi calls for the removal of such members. As the Congress' 100th anniversary approaches, Rawat condemns efforts against Mahatma Gandhi's legacy in Gujarat, urging a challenge from Sabarmati Ashram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Congress Unity Amid Allegations of Internal BJP Support
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has issued a call for unity within the party, amid allegations that some members may be secretly supporting their longtime political rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His statements were made at a gathering in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on March 9, where Gandhi highlighted the need for concerted efforts to bolster the Congress and the INDIA alliance.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat echoed Gandhi's sentiments, emphasising the importance of removing any individuals within Congress who might be aiding the BJP. Rawat stressed the need for a strong opposition in Parliament to oust the BJP from power by 2029, marking a pivotal goal for the party.

In anticipation of a pivotal convention slated for April 8 in Gujarat, Rawat voiced concerns over perceived challenges to Mahatma Gandhi's principles in the state. He outlined plans to stage a demonstration from the historic Sabarmati Ashram on Congress' 100th anniversary, aiming to reinforce these foundational ideals. Meanwhile, the party continues to investigate and potentially expel members with conflicting loyalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025