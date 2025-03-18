Rahul Gandhi Calls for Congress Unity Amid Allegations of Internal BJP Support

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has issued a call for unity within the party, amid allegations that some members may be secretly supporting their longtime political rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His statements were made at a gathering in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on March 9, where Gandhi highlighted the need for concerted efforts to bolster the Congress and the INDIA alliance.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat echoed Gandhi's sentiments, emphasising the importance of removing any individuals within Congress who might be aiding the BJP. Rawat stressed the need for a strong opposition in Parliament to oust the BJP from power by 2029, marking a pivotal goal for the party.

In anticipation of a pivotal convention slated for April 8 in Gujarat, Rawat voiced concerns over perceived challenges to Mahatma Gandhi's principles in the state. He outlined plans to stage a demonstration from the historic Sabarmati Ashram on Congress' 100th anniversary, aiming to reinforce these foundational ideals. Meanwhile, the party continues to investigate and potentially expel members with conflicting loyalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)