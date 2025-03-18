Political Turmoil: Opposition Blames Maharashtra Government for Nagpur Violence

In a significant political confrontation, Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, has publicly accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his administration of orchestrating violence in Nagpur to disturb communal peace. The accusations come on the heels of violent incidents in central Nagpur, marked by stone-pelting and vandalism.

On Monday, reports suggest that the unrest followed unverified claims of a sacred text being desecrated during an agitation by a right-wing group, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The ensuing violence resulted in injuries to 12 police officers and several civilians, as well as significant property damage.

Danve released a video statement directly implicating the state government, particularly targeting CM Fadnavis, who also oversees the home department, alleging negligence and political maneuvering. He criticized the administration for fostering Hindu-Muslim discord for political gains, asserting that both communities' lives will suffer. Danve emphasized that the state must not evade accountability for the escalating tensions.

