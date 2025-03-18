Renewed Conflict in Gaza: Israel's Heavy Airstrikes Against Hamas

In a significant military escalation, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, targeting numerous Hamas sites. This represents the most substantial assault since a ceasefire was established in January, claiming at least 235 lives, including women and children, according to hospital reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strikes by citing stalled ceasefire talks. With backing from the White House, Israeli officials have signaled an extended operation. The renewed conflict shattered the relative calm during Ramadan, escalating tensions in the long-standing war that has grievously affected Gaza.

The airstrikes have intensified scrutiny over both the legitimacy of Israel's actions and the future of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Meanwhile, the international community faces pressure to mediate the conflict, as large-scale protests over Netanyahu's crisis management continue in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)