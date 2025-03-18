Left Menu

Renewed Conflict in Gaza: Israel's Heavy Airstrikes Against Hamas

Israel launched intense airstrikes on the Gaza Strip targeting Hamas in response to failed ceasefire negotiations. The attacks have resulted in at least 235 deaths, including women and children. Prime Minister Netanyahu's actions follow domestic pressure and criticism over handling of the hostage crisis and internal security matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant military escalation, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, targeting numerous Hamas sites. This represents the most substantial assault since a ceasefire was established in January, claiming at least 235 lives, including women and children, according to hospital reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strikes by citing stalled ceasefire talks. With backing from the White House, Israeli officials have signaled an extended operation. The renewed conflict shattered the relative calm during Ramadan, escalating tensions in the long-standing war that has grievously affected Gaza.

The airstrikes have intensified scrutiny over both the legitimacy of Israel's actions and the future of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Meanwhile, the international community faces pressure to mediate the conflict, as large-scale protests over Netanyahu's crisis management continue in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

