Trump's Immigration Crackdown Faces Legal Hurdles: A Constitutional Clash

Legal experts argue the Trump administration exceeded authority using old laws for immigration crackdowns. Deportations sparked legal challenges and judicial blocks. A judge ruled parts unconstitutional, setting constitutional questions likely headed to the Supreme Court, involving complex legal precedents and free speech concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:34 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies have hit a legal snag as experts suggest overreached authority by invoking obscure laws. The administration's deportations have incited legal battles questioning the constitutional grounds of its actions.

Under scrutiny are the deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador and a lawful resident's detention, both possibly violating statutory boundaries. Legal authorities like U.S. District Judge James Boasberg have temporarily halted deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, kicking off a constitutional debate.

The Biden-led judicial challenges parallel free speech concerns, like Columbia student's detention protested as retaliations against pro-Palestinian activism. Legal experts emphasize sparing use of broad statutes by Congress intended for addressing specific foreign policy implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

