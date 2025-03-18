Trump's Immigration Crackdown Faces Legal Hurdles: A Constitutional Clash

The Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies have hit a legal snag as experts suggest overreached authority by invoking obscure laws. The administration's deportations have incited legal battles questioning the constitutional grounds of its actions.

Under scrutiny are the deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador and a lawful resident's detention, both possibly violating statutory boundaries. Legal authorities like U.S. District Judge James Boasberg have temporarily halted deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, kicking off a constitutional debate.

The Biden-led judicial challenges parallel free speech concerns, like Columbia student's detention protested as retaliations against pro-Palestinian activism. Legal experts emphasize sparing use of broad statutes by Congress intended for addressing specific foreign policy implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)