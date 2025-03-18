Rajya Sabha Tussle: Debating Duplicate Voter ID and Delimitation Issues
The Trinamool Congress and DMK called for discussions in the Rajya Sabha regarding duplicate voter ID card numbers and the implications of delimitation on southern states. Despite notices under rule 267 being rejected, they suggested discussing under rule 176. The matter remains pending deliberation among political leaders.
In a significant move, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have called for immediate discussions in the Rajya Sabha, focusing on duplicate voter ID card numbers and the implications for southern states due to the delimitation exercise.
Despite the chair's decision to reject notices filed under rule 267, senators are urging for the issues to be addressed under rule 176 to ensure these critical topics aren't sidelined.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar assured that he would confer with political leaders to discuss the feasibility of short duration discussions on these pressing issues, emphasizing the importance of deliberations adhering to procedural rules.
(With inputs from agencies.)
