Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Tussle: Debating Duplicate Voter ID and Delimitation Issues

The Trinamool Congress and DMK called for discussions in the Rajya Sabha regarding duplicate voter ID card numbers and the implications of delimitation on southern states. Despite notices under rule 267 being rejected, they suggested discussing under rule 176. The matter remains pending deliberation among political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:46 IST
Rajya Sabha Tussle: Debating Duplicate Voter ID and Delimitation Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have called for immediate discussions in the Rajya Sabha, focusing on duplicate voter ID card numbers and the implications for southern states due to the delimitation exercise.

Despite the chair's decision to reject notices filed under rule 267, senators are urging for the issues to be addressed under rule 176 to ensure these critical topics aren't sidelined.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar assured that he would confer with political leaders to discuss the feasibility of short duration discussions on these pressing issues, emphasizing the importance of deliberations adhering to procedural rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025